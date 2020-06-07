Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,067,000 after purchasing an additional 578,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

