Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 319,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 120,897 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period.

NYSE:BAF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

