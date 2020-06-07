Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 404,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,607 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 132,655 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

