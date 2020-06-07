ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.69

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.69 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 383982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

