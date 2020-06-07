ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $24.08. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 12,177,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.