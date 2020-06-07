ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.64, 73,016,789 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 58,124,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

