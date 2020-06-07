Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Autodesk, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Autodesk in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $234.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

