Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morneau Shepell in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MSI opened at C$32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$24.42 and a one year high of C$35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.71.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 107.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

