Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.15 and a 52 week high of $331.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

