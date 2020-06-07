Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.65

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 280843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at $18,885,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

