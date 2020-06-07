Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.00. Remark shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 22,037,385 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Remark alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.