Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.80

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 243555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

