Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.63. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 6,913,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 138.42% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

