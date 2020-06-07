Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Rite Aid worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,405,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 445,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

RAD opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

