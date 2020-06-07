Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 369.3% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

