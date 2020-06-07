Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $97.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

