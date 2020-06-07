Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $138,000 in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 3.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

