Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth $73,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

VSLR stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

