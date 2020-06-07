Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,870. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

