Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

