Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

News articles about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s ranking:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBSPF stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.