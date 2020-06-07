Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $57.69

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.52, but opened at $57.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $69.44, with a volume of 61,182,918 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $454,688,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $243,487,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

