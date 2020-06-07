Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley cut Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 over the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

