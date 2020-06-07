Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Saia worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 283,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

