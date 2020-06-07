Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.29

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.29 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 17903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Saia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.