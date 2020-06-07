Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.32. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,100,700 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.