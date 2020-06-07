Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

