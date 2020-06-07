SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $297.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,714.29 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock worth $95,373,290. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

