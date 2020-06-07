ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 132,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 137,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $656.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $16,485,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

