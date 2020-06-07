SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Up 7%

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 715,230 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 567,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several analysts have commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 660,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 310,796 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 173,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 202,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 218,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 406,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

