Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.04

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 9213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $329,000.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,024 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

