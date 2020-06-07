Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.18. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,685,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 125.33%.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

