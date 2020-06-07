Sharon Benzeno Sells 6,770 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,472.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

