Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) rose 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.37, approximately 393,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 843,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.32.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$319.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$47,312.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,493 shares in the company, valued at C$135,300.50. Also, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 201,749 shares of company stock worth $311,372.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

