Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

