Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a news impact score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SMAWF opened at $121.90 on Friday. Siemens has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

