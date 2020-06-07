Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given Media Impact Score of 0.82

News headlines about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of SI stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $151,468.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bonino bought 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at $77,223.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

