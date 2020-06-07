Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WORK. Stephens lifted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WORK stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,581.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

