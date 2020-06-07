Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Raised to $38.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth $220,628,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

