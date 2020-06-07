SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.20. SM Energy shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 5,272,900 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 5.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

