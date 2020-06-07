Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.19, 251,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 290,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.60 million, a P/E ratio of -377.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

