Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Solaredge Technologies worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 201,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $117,308,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 318,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,643,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,003 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,498 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

