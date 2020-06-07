Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Share Price

News headlines about Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a daily sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.25. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

