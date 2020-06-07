Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Share Price

Press coverage about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SZKMF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

