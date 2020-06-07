Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price

News headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price (down from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.27).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,865.80 ($24.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.06.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,551 ($20.40) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,508.41). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,725.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

