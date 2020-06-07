Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Share Price

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

AAL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

