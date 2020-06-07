Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,364 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 3.33. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

