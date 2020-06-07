Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after acquiring an additional 188,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,996 shares of company stock worth $5,634,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

