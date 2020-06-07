Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,259 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,938,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

