Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. Analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

electroCore Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.